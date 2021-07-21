Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.51. Approximately 35,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 134,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

CLIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$235.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.80.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

