Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

