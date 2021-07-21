Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $230.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.