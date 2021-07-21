Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $230.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

