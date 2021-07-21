AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.