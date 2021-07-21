Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Commerzbank

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.93 on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

