Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$49.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.50 to C$49.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APYRF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF opened at $35.76 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.