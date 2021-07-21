Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$49.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.88.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.02. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.37. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

