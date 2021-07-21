Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

