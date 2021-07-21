Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 124.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $5,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APT stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

