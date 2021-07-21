alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,617.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

