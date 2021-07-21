Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

