Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 47,701 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.12% of Vital Farms worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vital Farms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $444,600.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,909 shares of company stock worth $12,825,941.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $773.82 million and a P/E ratio of 73.65.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

