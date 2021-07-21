Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 597,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

