Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1,112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,603 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.29% of iRhythm Technologies worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.99. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

