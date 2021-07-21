Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $7.96 Million in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,988,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000.

Shares of LCAAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

