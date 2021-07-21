Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 975,293 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,293 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.64% of Supernova Partners Acquisition worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $303,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPNV stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.