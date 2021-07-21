Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,531 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

