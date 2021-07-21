Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Alzamend Neuro had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Alzamend Neuro’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. Insiders bought 123,700 shares of company stock worth $1,067,553 over the last three months.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

