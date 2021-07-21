Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (NYSE:AMAM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 28th

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AMAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.