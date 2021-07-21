American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

