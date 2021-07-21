American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on American Equity’s earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns. Nonetheless, American Equity’s fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer also remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt, and agricultural loans. The company's balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders. The company targets sales between $5 to $6 billion in 2021. Shares of American Equity outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

