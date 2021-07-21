Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.73% of Chart Industries worth $37,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

