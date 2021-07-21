Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 144,037 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.