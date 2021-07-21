Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $37.34 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,712 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $37,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Big Lots by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Big Lots by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

