Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

