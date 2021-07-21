Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 105,579 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,579 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $42,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

