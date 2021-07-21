Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,854 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

