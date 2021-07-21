Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

