Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 386 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 197,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,789 shares of company stock valued at $56,602,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

