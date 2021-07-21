Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $256,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In related news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,004,593.00. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

