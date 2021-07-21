Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $292,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

