Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

