Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $400.99 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

