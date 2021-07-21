Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

