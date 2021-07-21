Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

