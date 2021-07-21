Amon (AMN) Market Cap Tops $2.48 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Amon has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047537 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00813490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.