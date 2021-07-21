AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HKIB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. AMTD International has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter.

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

