Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadcom worth $218,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,628. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

