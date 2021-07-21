Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,942,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,365 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $273,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. 72,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,478. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

