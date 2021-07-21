Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $210,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,670. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

