Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $190.78 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Express worth $190,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in American Express by 34.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,461,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,698,000 after purchasing an additional 372,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

In other American Express news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

