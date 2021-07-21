Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $294.11 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266,833 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.02% of Best Buy worth $294,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,483,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.44. 9,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

