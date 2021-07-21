Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,438 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $256,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.18. 18,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $172.91 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.39.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

