Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,483,833 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,483,833 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $235,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. 17,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,390. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

