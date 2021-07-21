Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.74.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,251 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

