Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.63 million and the lowest is $50.26 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 445.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

CYRX traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $58.32. 4,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

