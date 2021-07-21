Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.61. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

