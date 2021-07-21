Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.35 million and the highest is $124.18 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $530.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $568.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance stock opened at $168.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

