Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

