Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 16.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.23 on Friday. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $349.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.